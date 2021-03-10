Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl redesigned

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl was recently announced by Nintendo, and after the revelation some players revealed they expected the game in terms of graphics. One of these is the user who owns the millennium Twitter account, who decided to share how he imagined this new version of the adventure originally launched for Nintendo DS.

As you can see in the images shared on Twitter, for him the title should have a style closer to that seen in Sword / Shield. In addition to the photos, we also have a video that gives proof of how the movements of this game would be applied to the style planned by the series fan.

This is what I wished Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl would look like… I will post the trailer tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HqrKmF1Nx0 — millennium 𓁹 (@millenniumloops) March 9, 2021

So, what do you think? Do you prefer the game with the style presented by Nintendo or the one created by millennium?