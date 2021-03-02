Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, compared

Pokémon fans finally had confirmation that a Diamond / Pearl remake is in development. Titled Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, it will debut on the Switch, and won a video comparing the original titles and the new editions.

The recording below takes excerpts seen in the first trailer of the remake with others from the original version, giving the chance to realize how much the new editions are more beautiful when compared to those that arrived in stores for Nintendo DS in 2007.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl will be released for Switch later this year, at a date to be announced.