Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl: Check Out Character Videos

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes are coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on November 19th, and some brand-new announcements are already circulating highlighting the main graphical changes of these versions. Check out!

According to the PokéXperto Twitter profile, these videos are currently being shown at train stations across Japan, all you need to do is activate a QR Code to watch them there.

