Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl: Check Out Character Videos

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes are coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on November 19th, and some brand-new announcements are already circulating highlighting the main graphical changes of these versions. Check out!

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/yNDnxghA32 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

According to the PokéXperto Twitter profile, these videos are currently being shown at train stations across Japan, all you need to do is activate a QR Code to watch them there.