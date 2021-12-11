Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Are Trials Of Great Remakes

Pokémon: Tradition has once again been honored: a new Pokémon cannot be released without a fierce discussion on social media about the quality of the game. Although some criticisms are well founded, the hate that is fomented on the internet ends up being a determining factor in demotivating players who see the franchise’s titles as an escape valve, a way to revisit the past and enjoy nostalgia.

Of course, we’re all aware that The Pokémon Company needs to bring more will and ambition to its productions, maybe even reinvent itself, but we can’t discredit the company and shrug off the weight its releases have on the industry. After all, there are always Pokémon news on the radar to stimulate our hype, whether in games or any other entertainment medium. You blink and look: Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the RPG produced by Game Freak, is just around the corner. Pokémon content is not lacking these days, we are always well catered for.

The history of hate on the internet is repeated in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pokémon Pearl, the first of the main series released for the Nintendo DS, responsible for introducing the fourth generation of pocket monsters in the distant year of 2006. This time, however, the adoption of a new graphic standard became the main target of criticism — and as I mentioned above, the complaints posted on social networks are sometimes well-founded. Check out what we think of the two games:

When you move in a winning team…

If you’re interested in this review, chances are you already know the basic premise, but here we go: the goal in the game is, very briefly, to become a Pokémon master. For that, you need to capture all the little monsters and defeat the eight gym leaders, as well as the powerful members of the Elite Four. That’s it, you already have all the information you need to start the journey if you’re not familiar with coaching life — which I find difficult at this point in the championship, with the franchise turning 25 years old.

As Game Freak is dedicating its resources to the development of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the work of remaking Diamond & Pearl was left to ILCA Inc. (an acronym in English for “I Love Computer Art”), a Japanese developer relatively new to the market , founded in 2010.

The community’s distrust stems from the fact that ILCA has always acted as a support studio, yet it has been an important support arm on high-caliber projects such as NieR: Automata and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The company, by the way, developed Pokémon Home, the app for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices that lets you store Pokémon from different games in one place — only we’re talking about a service, not something playable designed from scratch.