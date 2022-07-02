Pokémon BDSM Studio Creates a New Ace Fighting game

ILCA, the developers of the Pokémon Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, in partnership with Bandai Namco will present a new part of the Ace Combat series. ILCA previously worked with Bandai Namco on the environments and cutscenes for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, playing a role in making it the best-selling game in the series.

Ace Combat combines the dizzying arcade style of After Burner with combat flight simulators, which can be considered one of the best gaming events on the market. The series first received critical and commercial acclaim in 2001 with its PlayStation 2 debut, Ace Combat 4: Shattered Skies, making it a standout in an already busy year for the console. Unfortunately, despite the fact that future games were generally well received, the series has not had a breakthrough title for many years, which makes the success of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown especially exciting. Despite the ten-year gap between the numbered entries, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown reviews found the wait worth it.

According to the Video Game Chronicle (VGC) publication, Bandai Namco has announced a partnership with developer ILCA (I Love Computer Art) to create a completely new company. The Tokyo-based developer will be known as Bandai Namco Aces and will take on “next-generation projects using Unreal Engine 5.” VGC also announced that Takuya Iwasaki, the previous head of ILCA, will become president and CEO of Bandai Namco Aces. Iwasaki said the following about the future of his team and everyone associated with Ace Combat: “In cooperation with Bandai Namco, we would like to transfer the knowledge we have accumulated so far to a new generation in order to further develop this series, which has remained in the history of games. The whole team will do everything possible to bring back Namco, which I have admired since childhood, so I would appreciate your support. Come, young, to the sky!” Although there are currently no details about the next Ace Combat, Bandai Namco has gone so far as to provide the Ace Combat series with its own development firm, which could mean great success for its player base.

ILCA developer worked on NieR: Automata and Dragon Quest XI

Even before Pokémon BDSM and Ace Combat, ILCA had a lot of joint projects with such successful games as NieR: Automata and Dragon Quest XI. While the summary of reviews of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was mixed, critics were quick to point out that this was mainly due to the fact that the remakes were incredibly true to the error. Because Bandai Namco invests so much in partnering with ILCA, her loyalty to the experience can be crucial to maintaining the style of gameplay that Ace Combat fans have come to love.

Due to the combination of arcade action and the realism of the flight simulator, Ace Combat is not so easy to reproduce. By properly combining these aspects with a cinematic plot and good music, the Ace Combat series could be reinterpreted in a perfect combination of previous mechanics and modern graphics. Since ILCA has already proven its commitment to artistic integrity with Pokémon Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Ace Combat series may receive an exciting new addition in the coming years.