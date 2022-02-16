Pokémon Bank Will Be Free After The Closure Of The 3DS eShop: Terms And Conditions

Pokémon Bank will be a free application once the closure of the 3DS Nintendo eShop is complete. We tell you the details to continue using it. The closure of the Nintendo eShop for 3DS and Wii U in March 2023 has an immediate effect on the Pokémon franchise. From The Pokémon Company they have clarified what the future of the Pokémon Bank will be. Once it is closed, the application will make all its functions free.

When the time comes, no new downloads of the app or Poké Transporter will be allowed. You will only be able to download it again if your profile has already downloaded it before. If you have the Pokémon Bank installed you will be able to use it without any type of limit and even the transfer to Pokémon Home will be maintained. At the moment the company stresses that they do not have a specific date to end the free service.

Why is the Nintendo eShop for 3DS and Wii U closing?

The Japanese firm has not shared the reasons that have led them to make the decision. What is clear is that from March 2023 you will not be able to acquire new content in any of the existing models of both console families:

Nintendo 3DS

nintendo 3ds xl

Nintendo 2DS

new nintendo 3ds

New Nintendo 3DS XL

New Nintendo 2DS XL

WiiU Basic

WiiU Deluxe

As with the Pokémon Bank application, you will still be able to download all the content that you have acquired with your profile over the years, both games and DLC. The software update will remain active, as will online play of supported titles.

Some functions will stop working throughout the present 2022. By clicking on this link you can find out the details.