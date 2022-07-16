Pokemon Arts Academy should come to the Switchboard

Released in 2014, Pokemon Art Academy was a stylized crossover between Pokemon and the Art Academy series. It offered 40 Pokemon drawing lessons that took users from simple guides to more complex drawings, with an accompanying Free Paint mode that had unlockable templates, links, and mini-lessons. Although the game loosely adhered to the Pokemon formula, including a professor and a “rival” classmate, it remains one of the newest developments among the many Pokemon by-products.

Developed for the Nintendo 3DS, Pokemon Art Academy used basic touch-screen controls and a handheld device camera so that players could take reference photos. However, with the discontinuation of 3DS production in 2020, Nintendo is doing its best for the Switch. Considering that the Pokemon series has changed dramatically since 2014, and the functionality of the switch itself has expanded, there is a great opportunity to port or remake Pokemon Art Academy.

Switching from 3DS to Switch

Due to the fact that Switch has its own touch screen, one of the integral mechanics of Pokemon Art Academy has already been implemented during the transition from 3DS to Switch. However, unlike the 3DS, the Switch doesn’t have a camera. This can be easily replaced by giving players access to Nintendo’s online services and downloading the necessary links or photos. One possible solution could be to integrate the game with Pokemon Home, allowing players to select saved Pokemon as virtual models instead of taking photos from real life.

With the underlying mechanics in mind, a potential Pokemon Art Academy port could then benefit from the functionality that Switch offers to extend the original game. A larger touchscreen will give players more space to draw, and the Switch can serve as a tablet if connected to a TV, similar to how modern digital artists work. Additionally, additional features such as using Joy-Cons as separate controllers mean that two or more players can work together on a piece of art, and motion controls can influence the new mechanics of Free Paint mode with advanced drawing tools and art styles.

More Pokemon to draw

When Pokemon Art Academy was released, the series was in the middle of its sixth generation, and the game reflected this with additional lessons unlocked after the first 40 to teach players how to draw Mega Evolutions. Although Mega Evolutions have been relegated to the background, this does not mean that a side art game should ignore them. In addition, with the advent of two more generations since then and the ninth now on the way, Pokemon Art Academy will have a wide range of content from which it will be possible to draw figuratively and literally.

For example, introducing new regional variations and evolutions can help teach players how to adapt the lessons they learned from drawing one form of Pokemon to another. A great example of this would be Meowt, already popularized thanks to anime, as it offers three different drawing shapes and a unique branching evolution. In addition, Dynamax will help players learn about light and shading, since Dynamaxed Pokemon are illuminated from below, not from above. Gigantamax forms will also add diversity to the regional forms and evolutions that also exist.

Unlike other Pokemon games, Pokemon Art Academy should also take the opportunity to go beyond a simple port and instead benefit from the current expectations from current updates. To keep things fresh and interesting, the remaster should be updated regularly and keep up with the Pokemon series, for example, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released. The game may also include additional courses, possibly as DLC, to explore other additional games such as Pokemon Mystery Dungeon or Pokemon Legends.

The potential of the Art Academy on Switch

The original series that Pokemon crossed paths with, Art Academy, worked successfully on DS and Wii U in some regions. This transition from DS to Wii U demonstrates that the developer of Headstrong Games is familiar with adapting its format between platforms, assuming that switching to Switch will not be impossible. However, since the Wii U and DS were no longer the focus of Nintendo’s attention, the Art Academy series has not been received since.

If Headstrong Games is no longer able to lead the new Pokemon Art Academy, Game Freak may turn to another developer who will lead the project. Given the huge amount of Pokemon fan art, Game Freak would be wise to embrace this passion and help awaken the artistic interests of the players.