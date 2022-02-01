Pokémon Arceus Legends Pokédex: All Hisui’s Pokémon

Pokémon: We list all the Pokémon that we can capture in Arceus Pokémon Legends and thus complete the Pokédex of the Hisui region at 100%. Pokémon Legends Arceus is now available worldwide only on Nintendo Switch. Game Freak’s new adventure is postulated as one of the most complete and exciting to date; not only because we are told the origin of the entire Pocket Monsters universe, but also because of the leap it brings us to the playable level.

There are so many secrets to discover that dozens of hours await us if we want to catch them all. In this article we review all the Pokémon available in the Hisui Pokédex. We tell you how many there are in the vast Hisui region, as the mythical Sinnoh was formerly known. And you, have you seen the true ending? You will only be able to see it when you capture everyone.

How many Pokémon are there in Arceus Pokémon Legends?

The first thing you need to know is that Pokémon Legends Arceus has a total of 242 Pokémon, including Arceus. Included in that list are regional forms of creatures that already exist in other regions; but that for different reasons have adopted a different form from that of other places on the planet. In fact, some evolutions are only on Hisui, like Ursaluna, Kleavor, Wyrdeer, or Basculegion.

All Hisui’s Pokémon: Complete Pokédex

rowlet

dartrix

decideueye

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Thyphlosion

Oshawott

Dewott

samurott

bidooff

Bibarel

starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Shinx

luxury

luxray

Wurmple

Silicon

beautifully

Cascoon

Dustox

Ponyta

rapidash

eevee

vaporeon

jolteon

flareon

espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Drifloon

Driftblim

kricketot

cricketune

Buizel

floatzel

burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

geodude

Graveler

golem

Stantlet

Wyrdeer

munchlax

snorlax

stop

parasect

pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

open

Kadabra

Alakazam

chimchar

Monferno

infernape

buneary

Lopunny

Cherubi

Cherrim

psyduck

Golduck

Combee

vespiqueen

scythe

Kleavor

Scizor

Heracross

mime jr.

Mr Mime

Aipom

ambipom

Agikarp

Gyarados

Shellos

Gastrodon

Qwilfish

Overqwil

Happy

Chansey

Blissey

budew

roselia

roserade

Carnivine

petite

Lilligant

tangela

tangrowth

Barboach

wishcash

Croagunk

toxicroak

ralts

kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Yanma

Yanmega

hippopotamuses

hippowdon

Pachirisu

stunky

stunt tank

Teddiursa

ursaring

Ursaluna

Goomy

sliggo

Goodra

Onyx

Steelix

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

bonsly

sudowoodo

Lickitung

Lickilicky

Togepi

TOGETIC

Togekiss

Turtwig

grotle

torterra

Porygon

Porygon2

Porygon-Z

Gastly

haunter

Gengar

Spiritomb

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Unown

spheal

sealeo

walrein

Remoraid

Octillery

Skorupi

Drapyon

growlithe

Arcanine

Glameow

Purugly

machop

Machoke

Machamp

Chatot

duskul

dusclops

dusknoir

Piplup

startplup

Empoleon

Mantyke

maintain

Basculin

Basculegion

vulpix

Ninetals

tentacool

tentacruel

Finneon

Lumineon

Magby

Magmar

magmortar

Magnemite

magneton

magnetone

bronzer

Bronzong

elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

gligar

Gliscor

Gable

Cabinet

Garchomp

nose pass

probopass

Voltorb

electrode

broken

Chingling

chimecho

Misdreavus

Mismagius

cleffa

Clefairy

Clefable

Sneasel

sneaker

Weavile

snorunt

Glalie

frolass

Cranids

Rampards

Shieldon

Rastiodon

Swinub

Piloswine

mamoswine

bergmite

Avalugg

snover

Abomasnow

Zorua

Zoroarks

rufflet

bravery

Riolu

Lucario

uxie

mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Regigigas

Cresselia

Tornadus

Thundurus

landorus

Enamorus

talk

Palkia

Giratina

Arceus

Phione

manaphy

Shaymin

darkray