Pokémon Arceus Legends Pokédex: All Hisui’s Pokémon

Pokémon: We list all the Pokémon that we can capture in Arceus Pokémon Legends and thus complete the Pokédex of the Hisui region at 100%. Pokémon Legends Arceus is now available worldwide only on Nintendo Switch. Game Freak’s new adventure is postulated as one of the most complete and exciting to date; not only because we are told the origin of the entire Pocket Monsters universe, but also because of the leap it brings us to the playable level.
There are so many secrets to discover that dozens of hours await us if we want to catch them all. In this article we review all the Pokémon available in the Hisui Pokédex. We tell you how many there are in the vast Hisui region, as the mythical Sinnoh was formerly known. And you, have you seen the true ending? You will only be able to see it when you capture everyone.
How many Pokémon are there in Arceus Pokémon Legends?
The first thing you need to know is that Pokémon Legends Arceus has a total of 242 Pokémon, including Arceus. Included in that list are regional forms of creatures that already exist in other regions; but that for different reasons have adopted a different form from that of other places on the planet. In fact, some evolutions are only on Hisui, like Ursaluna, Kleavor, Wyrdeer, or Basculegion.
All Hisui’s Pokémon: Complete Pokédex
rowlet
dartrix
decideueye
Cyndaquil
Quilava
Thyphlosion
Oshawott
Dewott
samurott
bidooff
Bibarel
starly
Staravia
Staraptor
Shinx
luxury
luxray
Wurmple
Silicon
beautifully
Cascoon
Dustox
Ponyta
rapidash
eevee
vaporeon
jolteon
flareon
espeon
Umbreon
Leafeon
Glaceon
Sylveon
Zubat
Golbat
Crobat
Drifloon
Driftblim
kricketot
cricketune
Buizel
floatzel
burmy
Wormadam
Mothim
geodude
Graveler
golem
Stantlet
Wyrdeer
munchlax
snorlax
stop
parasect
pichu
Pikachu
Raichu
open
Kadabra
Alakazam
chimchar
Monferno
infernape
buneary
Lopunny
Cherubi
Cherrim
psyduck
Golduck
Combee
vespiqueen
scythe
Kleavor
Scizor
Heracross
mime jr.
Mr Mime
Aipom
ambipom
Agikarp
Gyarados
Shellos
Gastrodon
Qwilfish
Overqwil
Happy
Chansey
Blissey
budew
roselia
roserade
Carnivine
petite
Lilligant
tangela
tangrowth
Barboach
wishcash
Croagunk
toxicroak
ralts
kirlia
Gardevoir
Gallade
Yanma
Yanmega
hippopotamuses
hippowdon
Pachirisu
stunky
stunt tank
Teddiursa
ursaring
Ursaluna
Goomy
sliggo
Goodra
Onyx
Steelix
Rhyhorn
Rhydon
Rhyperior
bonsly
sudowoodo
Lickitung
Lickilicky
Togepi
TOGETIC
Togekiss
Turtwig
grotle
torterra
Porygon
Porygon2
Porygon-Z
Gastly
haunter
Gengar
Spiritomb
Murkrow
Honchkrow
Unown
spheal
sealeo
walrein
Remoraid
Octillery
Skorupi
Drapyon
growlithe
Arcanine
Glameow
Purugly
machop
Machoke
Machamp
Chatot
duskul
dusclops
dusknoir
Piplup
startplup
Empoleon
Mantyke
maintain
Basculin
Basculegion
vulpix
Ninetals
tentacool
tentacruel
Finneon
Lumineon
Magby
Magmar
magmortar
Magnemite
magneton
magnetone
bronzer
Bronzong
elekid
Electabuzz
Electivire
gligar
Gliscor
Gable
Cabinet
Garchomp
nose pass
probopass
Voltorb
electrode
broken
Chingling
chimecho
Misdreavus
Mismagius
cleffa
Clefairy
Clefable
Sneasel
sneaker
Weavile
snorunt
Glalie
frolass
Cranids
Rampards
Shieldon
Rastiodon
Swinub
Piloswine
mamoswine
bergmite
Avalugg
snover
Abomasnow
Zorua
Zoroarks
rufflet
bravery
Riolu
Lucario
uxie
mesprit
Azelf
Heatran
Regigigas
Cresselia
Tornadus
Thundurus
landorus
Enamorus
talk
Palkia
Giratina
Arceus
Phione
manaphy
Shaymin
darkray