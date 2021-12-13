Pokémon Arceus Legends: Hisui And Kanto’s Voltorb, How Are They Different?

Pokémon Arceus Legends: The Game Freak title will feature new regional forms. One of them, Kanto’s Electric-type Ball Pokémon, which now changes its biology. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has everything ready to take us to an ancient region of Sinnoh, known centuries ago as Hisui, to exploit, research and create the first Pokédex in the Pokémon world. After learning that Game Freak’s action RPG will not be an open world – it will bet on large explorable open areas, Monster Hunter style -, The Pokémon Company has now presented a new regional form, Hisui Voltorb, which is nothing more than the variant of this species with different weight, height, elemental types, abilities and movements. Let’s know all about Hisui Voltorb and how it differs from Kanto’s Voltorb.

Hisui Voltorb will be Electric and Plant type

Hisui Voltorb will not only be an Electric type, like Kanto’s Voltorb, but we are talking about a Pokémon species of Electric and Grass type. This raises fundamental differences in the biological nature of both creatures, since this variant of Hisui will be weak x2 to Poison, Bug, Fire and Ice, while it will be resistant to Steel, Water and Grass.

It is 0.5 meters high and weighs 13 kg (in images we have come to see that it can have different sizes), with a spherical and glossy body with a wood texture. In addition, in its upper area it presents a hole very similar to that of Hisui Poké Balls, which work through steam. “Apparently he has lots of seeds inside that he sometimes drops through the hole in his head. However, no one knows what the inside of the Pokémon looks like, since when you look through the hole, there is complete darkness. Even if you look through it, you can see absolutely nothing ”, reads the official description.