Pokémon Arceus: Blissey ‘Hopes’ For The Player’s Recovery In The Game

Pokémon Arceus: Chansey and its evolution are pokémon associated with medicine, healing and the like. With that in mind, Game Freak prepared a small Easter egg in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In this game, if the player character is at full health and approaches a Blissey, which can be found in the Alabaster Icelands region, it will simply run away.

Now, if the player character has taken any damage, the pokemon will approach and “hope” for the player character’s healing, increasing the health recovery rate and following him until his health is full again. The video below demonstrates the process:

As soon as the player’s health is full again, the pokemon runs away.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is pretty recent, so the more general question is: what’s your favorite detail in Game Freak games?