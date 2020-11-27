Pokémon announces the 25th anniversary of its saga

The Pokémon Company makes official the logo that will commemorate a year 2021 full of celebrations, products and, presumably, new video games.

The Pokémon saga will be no less than 25 years old on February 26, 2021. The Pokémon Company is aware of this and, on the afternoon of this Thursday, exactly three months before that date, they released the official logo that will accompany the entire visual identity of the saga for the next year, a year from which we can expect multitude of advertisements and, surely, video games too.

Information from the company is scarce at the moment; in fact, there has been no official press communication, simply a tweet with the following message: “Trainers, Trainers, are you ready? In 2021 we will celebrate 25 years of Pokémon! Follow us so you don’t miss anything we have in store for you … ”, they comment, accompanying the message of a winking emoji and the hashtag # Pokémon25.

What can we expect from Pokémon in 2021?

Let’s start with the information and then move on to other possibilities. The first certainty is that the year 2021 will be surrounded by surprises, as is usually the case, given that there are ongoing projects within Game Freak that we still don’t know anything about. What we do know is the spin-off product plan within the video game sector.

The first of these is New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch, a new iteration in the beloved series launched on Nintendo 64. Developed by Bandai Namco, it is expected to hit stores sometime in 2021. Likewise, Pokémon Unite, a MOBA that is also planned for 2021. On the other hand, parallel projects that we have not known about for almost two years, but which are announced by the TPC itself: Pokémon Sleep and a sequel to Detective Pikachu.



