Pokémon And Legends Remakes: Arceus Get Release Date!

Pokémon: Nintendo announced, on Wednesday (26), the release dates of the new wave of Pokémon games from the Switch. While the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes will be released on November 19, 2021, the open world Legends: Arceus hits the market on January 28, 2022.

The 3 titles were announced on February 26 during the Pokémon Presents event. The franchise, considered the most profitable in history, completed 25 years in 2021 and gained several new features.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl game remakes were originally released for the Nintendo DS. Unlike other versions, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be produced by a smaller studio, not by Game Freak.

In addition, the games seem to stick to faithfully recreating each element instead of modernizing them in the manner of Pokémon Sword / Shield (the characters walk on tiles and there are random encounters on the map, in addition to the Nintendo DS style visuals). Watch the game trailer below.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be the first game in the series to bring a denser open world and a Zelda: Breath of the Wild exploration. In the action RPG genre, the title will take place in Sinnoh in the feudal era.

According to the producers, the player’s goal will be to create the first Pokédex in the region, exploring the region alongside his companion (Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott), battling and capturing other Pokémon. This is the big leap that many fans have been waiting for years for the franchise and it seems to finally use all the Switch’s capabilities. Check out the trailer below.

So, excited to play which game first? The remakes or the open world title? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!