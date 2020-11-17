Pokémon: A PewDiePie fan creates his own trading card

Social media congratulates an artist and PewDiePie fan on the great work of creating an amazing personalized Pokémon card.

One of the PewDiePie fans decided to surprise the streamer with his own Pokémon card. There are so many people who love the YouTube star’s production, and that leads to some pretty wonderful fan art.

Melodic_M posts his art on Instagram, and you should definitely check it out, as it caught the attention of the famous one. When he came across the video for the card, he raved about the honor and said the following:

“Mi3rd4, yes! Ah, that’s sick! Dope, I like it. I have the holograms, great! ”

The post hit Reddit in early November and quickly spread across the internet. Interestingly, Pokémon card editing as art has become a great source of custom work in recent years.

Check out the personalized Pokémon card

Personal stores that spread out artwork or just make entirely new cards are a definite path for many artists. YouTube actually has some high-profile fans among the active cartels.

MrBeast actually did an interview recently where he talked about why he liked PewDiePie. He told 100 Thieves it had a lot to do with how he carried himself: “I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not going to name names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in their position, that would be arrogant and I’d be a giant idiot, ”he joked on the show.

Also notable this year was Logic, the rapper, who bought a rare Charizard for $ 180,000 at auction. The MC explained that due to his upbringing, there was no way he could grab these cards before now. But, with the boost of his musical career, he is free to live those childhood dreams.

He wrote on Instagram: “When I was a kid, I loved Pokémon, but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for his and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has earned, being able to enjoy something that I have loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying a piece of something. that I had never achieved… ”he added.



