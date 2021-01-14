Pokémon: 25th birthday will feature Katy Perry

The year 2021 marks 25 years since the launch of the first Pokémon franchise game, and Nintendo and the Pokémon Company promise to be memorable. A proof of this is that Katy Perry’s participation in one of the actions has already been confirmed.

The artist is part of the guests who will participate in the “P25”, a celebration that will bring several famous singers to celebrate in actions that will be held throughout the year. Katy Perry even appears in the following teaser:

It is worth mentioning that Pokémon GO will also have an event in the Kanto region this month to mark the beginning of these festivities in the mobile game.