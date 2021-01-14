Pokémon: 25th birthday will feature Katy Perry

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

The year 2021 marks 25 years since the launch of the first Pokémon franchise game, and Nintendo and the Pokémon Company promise to be memorable. A proof of this is that Katy Perry’s participation in one of the actions has already been confirmed.

The artist is part of the guests who will participate in the “P25”, a celebration that will bring several famous singers to celebrate in actions that will be held throughout the year. Katy Perry even appears in the following teaser:

It is worth mentioning that Pokémon GO will also have an event in the Kanto region this month to mark the beginning of these festivities in the mobile game.

