Poison Ivy’s New Mission Makes Her a DC Version of Thanos

Warning! Ahead of the Poison Ivy #1 spoilers from DC Comics

For those who believe Poison Ivy has truly moved on from a villainous life, her new deadly mission is so evil that it puts her on the same playing field as Marvel’s Thanos. In DC Comics’ Poison Ivy #1, Pamela Easley reveals that she wants to take revenge on the world for destroying Earth and that the only way to save her is to trigger an extinction-level event. Her plan is not so far from the reason why Thanos destroyed half of all life in the MCU.

In the comics and the MCU, Thanos has two completely different reasons why half of his entire life disappears with the Infinity Gauntlet. In the Infinity Gauntlet saga by Jim Starlin, George Perez and Ron Lim, the villain acquired Infinity Stones to erase half of all living beings from the universe in order to please the living incarnation of Death. However, in the MCU, Thanos destroyed half of all life in order to restore cosmic balance, believing that the universe was destroying itself and needed a reboot. In the new Poison Ivy comic, the villain uses the same approach as Thanos from the MCU, but embarks on a deadly mission to make all of humanity extinct.

In “Poison Ivy #1” by J. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto and Hassan Otsman-Elhau from DC Comics, Poison Ivy takes revenge on humanity for the destruction of the Earth. Seeing that her powers and connection with the Green have significantly decreased, she uses new fungal spores to turn anyone who stands in her way into a part of nature in a terrible way. In the comic, she says that she is planning a Sixth mass extinction, as she is tired of the fact that civilization is an invasive species, sucking up all resources and causing irreversible damage to the planet. The death mission is very similar to Thanos.

In some ways, Poison Ivy’s deadly mission is not so different from Thanos in the MCU, since, like the Mad Titan, she believes that the destruction of humanity will lead to the Earth regaining its balance. Her overall goal is noble, but her plan to help the Earth is terrible. However, unlike Thanos, Poison Ivy seeks to destroy everyone and everything that, in her opinion, destroys the planet. She views human life as harmful to the Earth and plans to release her deadly new spores to trigger an extinction-level event.

The complex villain’s deadly mission to destroy humanity stems from her frustration with how the Earth and its environment have been treated, which is consistent with the character’s usual environment-oriented thinking. However, with her powers and connection to the vanishing green, she has nothing more to lose, resulting in Poison Ivy becoming a version of Thanos from KVM to DC and begins her quest to restore balance on Earth and stop the “invasive species” of humans from being destroyed. planet.