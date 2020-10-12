Points That Strengthen the $ 12K Probability For Bitcoin

The analysis by Yashua Gola highlighted some key points showing that the $ 12,000 level for Bitcoin could soon conquer. In addition to many technical indicators that could start a new rise for Bitcoin, reasons such as Jack Dorsey’s company, Square, investing in Bitcoin, could also benefit the leading coin.

Technical Factors Supporting the Bitcoin Rise

Blockroots.com founder Josh Rager said in a statement that the Bitcoin price could rise to $ 12,000 this weekend.

Focusing on the medium-term technical indicators of Rager Bitcoin, it is possible that the fractal, which was tracked by the Bitcoin jump last week, will be repeated this week.

According to Rager; He stated that, taking into account its weekly closing values, Bitcoin could meet $ 12,000 next weekend.

Although TradingView analyst Vince Prince, who previously made accurate predictions about Bitcoin, supports the view that Bitcoin will rise; In line with the Ascending Channel formation, he warned that BTC would be mixed with serious resistance.

Vince Prince said that Bitcoin could get stronger if it used this model as a support.

In such a case, the price may rise above the channel resistance and may even exceed $ 12,000.

Non-Technical Reasons That Could Trigger Bitcoin Boost

The belief that the US congress, which is hoped to conclude the second stimulus package, could make a decision, also gave a positive impetus to the BTC price.

Most economists argue that there will not be a stimulus package until at least the elections on November 3. This increasing uncertainty could put a short-term barrier to the rise of the bitcoin price.

But the conclusion of the expected stimulus package could be one reason that pushed Bitcoin into a tight bullish rally, just like the first stimulus package.

Bitcoin also soared after the Square company bought $ 50 million worth of BTC, headed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

This move commented as “There are more big players who have expressed their trust in Bitcoin” and for now, it has had a positive effect on the prices.

Ian Lee, a crypto-focused entrepreneur, said that the community owned by American companies has invested $ 25 trillion in assets; He talked about the impact of these companies buying Bitcoin after MicroStrategy and Square.

Ian underlined that with the allocation of 0.1% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, there will be an entry of approximately $ 25 billion into BTC.



