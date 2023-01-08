After a fierce battle between the creators of PointCrow and DisguisedToast content during Ludwig’s chess boxing tournament, Eric tells what it was like to face one of his greatest inspirers in a match of mind and muscles.

Boxing influencers has become a real spectacle over the last year or so. Social media titans KSI, Logan Paul and Jake Paul pioneered the sport a few years ago, and now big and small influencers are putting on their gloves to give fans a show.

There’s something nice about seeing two vaguely familiar socialites fighting each other in front of an audience of thousands. Especially since both boxers are responsible for creating content that you have been consuming for years.

Watching amateurs make their way in boxing rounds is a great pleasure, Ludwig found a way to give this sport a new look. On December 11, 2022, the first influential chess boxing event was held, at which PointCrow and DisguisedToast gamers topped the map. Two content creators, known for their fascinating gameplay on the screen, will come together in a competition of physical and mental abilities.

However, unveiled in a promo video before the fight, PointCrow told how the DisguisedToast inspired him to start broadcasting. In an interview with Dexerto, PointCrow details what it was like to train in a sport he had never done, what happened after the fight and what it was like to enter the ring for the first time.

Chess boxing training and entering the ring

PointCrow participated not only in Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing tournament, but also in the main event with all the other fights preceding his fight with DisguisedToast. If there was pressure on the combatants to perform well, it was on Crowe and Eric.

Preparation for the main event is quite demanding, but it will also be the boxing debut of both fighters. Thus, PointCrow has developed a strategy that he will implement within six months.

“I generally knew that DisguisedToast doesn’t train too much in chess and goes all-in on boxing training. I knew that we have about the same level of chess skill/ELO, looking through his account on chess.com and all the matches he played on it before the tournament. So, as for the chess part — I had some idea about his debut and practiced a little against him.

“As for boxing, I know that when a Toast has something in mind and feels comfortable, this person cannot be stopped. He’s incredibly smart and will use everything he can, so my goal was to get out of the game as aggressively as possible to knock him out of rhythm as early as possible. The more uncomfortable I could make a Toast in the ring, the more chances I had of winning.”

Eric said that he did not waste time on chess or chess theory, but instead focused entirely on the physical aspect of the event, a fatal mistake that could have been the reason that he lost the DisguisedToast through checkmate.

He also stated that although he liked the boxing part of the event more, boxing training was much more difficult. “Getting up at dawn every morning, taking head and body shots an hour or two before you start your day? Cruel. Hey, but at least it really wakes you up!”

Of course, athletes can train as hard as they want, but this will never fully prepare them for what it really means to enter the ring. Nerves, excitement and opponents for months of sparring.

“I was incredibly nervous right before the fight!” PointCrow admitted: “Would I have coped well? Will I fall for the gambit? Will the fight match the title “main event”?”

“There were so many thoughts spinning in my head, but the moment I came out, those thoughts were gone. I mean, there was no point in worrying at that moment — I put in 6 months of effort and put it all on display for millions. More importantly, I was having too much fun to worry!”

The consequences of a violent confrontation

For professional boxers, a match is rarely as brutal as the match between PointCrow and DisguisedToast. To say that they put everything on the line could be considered an understatement, since, going into the final round of boxing, Eric had to win by knockout, otherwise the Toast would win the match.

Both fighters struck blow after blow with the burning intention of knocking the other unconscious. Blood will be shed, but none of them will fall on the carpet in time.

“Toast and I were pretty much destroyed at the end of our postcard. He was bleeding, I could barely concentrate. I would like to remember more about what happened right after the last round, but, unfortunately, both Toast and I were diagnosed with mild concussions in the locker room.

“There was a splitting headache, and all I could do was not to rip my brain out of my skull — I was sick and all my thoughts were in a fog,” Eric said. Later, DisguisedToast reported that he had trouble sleeping after the fight, whereas PointCrow faced the opposite.

“I think it’s harder for me to stay awake! Maybe I stole a dream from him. But actually, my concussion symptoms have definitely disappeared, I hope Toast can recover and rest.”

Comparison of Impact Boxing with “real” Boxing

Despite the fact that these events have attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers, there is still a stigma behind the term “influence boxing”. It’s a mindset that despite six months of preparation for one fight, these competitions are not at the same level as professional boxing. PointCrow thinks this is a disservice to this boxing subgenre.

“I think the penetration of influencers into boxing is a fantastic way to bring new blood to the sport, and it will put on a fantastic show. The content generated by these high—octane events is second to none,” he said. “From the point of view of these ‘laid—back events’, I think Chess Boxing and Creator Clash are not calm at all, and to call them that is to do a disservice to the pure quality of production and entertainment value that these events bring. My coach was shocked by the venue and the audience itself, referring to the fact that it looks like professional fights in which he participated.”

He warned those who watch boxing influencers who may think that fights are not as competitive as professional matches. “Content or not, this is a serious sport with serious injuries, so an ordinary person should not do this without studying.”

The Future of PointCrow in Boxing

Like clockwork, when one fight ends, viewers want to know if their favorite influential person will return to the ring and who is with him, but for PointCrow his future in the sport is uncertain.

“I’m not sure I’ll try again! It was incredibly fun to be a part of it, and I fell in love with the sport itself. However, in the short term, I will not engage in contact sports, I will just continue to do boxing to stay in shape and be healthy.”

However, he stated that he would like to see how he would behave in a regular boxing match. “It would require much more endurance, but the brainchild of chess boxing belongs to my heart. There is an incredible nuance of brains and “brawn” that continues. The mental battle in chess boxing is definitely underestimated.”

In terms of who he would face, he already had the perfect opponent. “I think I was lucky that my first card was with DisguisedToast. In my opinion, the fight we had was one of the best materials in boxing influencers to date. We were super equal. I would say that with my fun, our respect for each other and the way things turned out, he was my perfect opponent!”

Will PointCrow return to the ring? Will he get another chance to defeat the DisguisedToast? Or will his idea of hybrid knitting-boxing become a reality, giving rise to a new sports hobby?