Point-n-click: de las 2D al formato Netflix

From their humble 2D origins to the present day, point-n-clicks have been an indelible part of popular memory for decades.

Let’s stop and think for a moment. It may be hard to imagine right now, but there was a golden time somewhere in the middle of the last decades of the last century, when the point-n-click genre pretty much took it all away. Under the strong pillars of the text and graphic adventures that preceded them, the key genre of the 80s and 90s incorporated major new changes over time. New directions that were preceded by new demands, and caused by numerous factors: from its technology, gameplay, to its players. A genre that lived its golden age in the 90s, and that passed into the background in 2000.

Their titles have taken us to wonderful places around the world. We have been able to travel throughout the Caribbean, through time, and even to the depths of outer space. For this reason, more and more, point-n-clicks emerge to reclaim some of their past glories in a scenario that, seemingly above all, takes us to the same place: nostalgia. In this genre everything has changed, although we can guarantee that it continues to maintain the same essence, the one that we like so much. He had everything to succeed and he did. What has happened since then? What titles do we highlight? Join us in our second installment to find out.

Point-n-click: from 2D to Netflix format

Let’s run through the previous chapters of our previous Point-n-click report. After the Sierra couple promoted the future concept of adventure adventure games with their Mystery House in 1980, and with their subsequent King Quest, many companies emerged that managed to dazzle in the emerging genre. LucasArts, Adventure Soft or Revolution, are an example. The most obvious change we had when technology came into play, with the advent of color screens, high resolution graphics and mouse-controlled interfaces before the advent of the possibilities of the CD-ROM. But not everything was easy. Indeed, despite having evident technological advances, the genre was not the same as in its beginnings. Their conversion to 3D did not quite convince an audience that had grown up with them, and the emergence of new action-oriented titles spanned subsequent generations. Therefore, one of the main causes of the decline of the genre is that there was no generational change. As the player base decreased, so did the number of projects targeting it for profitability reasons.



