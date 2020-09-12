Point-n-click, a genre full of magic, humor and intelligence

The story of a genre that was the great reference on PC for years, and that took us on wonderful adventures.

Today we look back. We travel back in time with nostalgia to enter one of the best and unforgettable times of adventure adventure games. A golden age in the late 80s and mid 90s, where many companies fought the most arduous battle to get victoriously on the podium. Does Sierra, Adventure Soft, LucasArts or Pendulo Studios sound like something to you? We refer to the arrival of point-n-clicks, a genre that has never ceased to amaze us, be it for its ingenious script twists, its large doses of humor or its extravagant and charismatic characters. With the rise of this genre we have seen everything. From clumsy – and endearing – pirate apprentices, mummy-sponsored beauty contests, part-time soul reapers, to the most internationally renowned archaeologist himself. Today at Meristation we start the time machine to review with you the exciting and hilarious world of point-n-click. A key and indelible genre in the history of videogames and particularly in the extensive PC catalog, which has titles each loved and remembered most.

Lets start by the beginning. Therefore, we must go back to its remotest beginnings. We can’t start talking about point-n-clicks without first mentioning their ancestor: conversational adventures. These emerged on the screens of microcomputers in the mid-1970s, although not under the concept that we would commonly imagine. Rather, its beginnings were based on raising a pioneering concept that was intended to tell a story and invite us to take sides in it. We can say that the first conversational adventure in fact arises in 1976 with the title “Adventure” or also known as “Colossal Cave Adventure”, where their interactions were made through text commands. With 300KB of central memory, 700 lines of code and under a dark background with luminescent letters, the game posed situations in which the player could first respond to their decisions in written form. The machine and the player expressed themselves in the same language, and they did so in turns. The player typed an action and the game as a result expressed a consequence of our decisions in it. The use of text not only allowed the developers to overcome the deficiencies of the hardware, but also allowed them to harness the player’s imagination to conjure up dramatic scenes. and tense encounters. A huge and ferocious green snake stands in the way! Do you want to take action? Write <Y / N>



