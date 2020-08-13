Pogba signs for a Call of Duty Warzone team, Verdansk FC

The French gamer, a videogame lover, has announced that he is joining the most important club in Kastovia, the fictional country of Modern Warfare.

Paul Pogba, a professional soccer player currently for Manchested United, has announced through social networks his signing for Verdansk FC from Call of Duty: Warzone, where he will begin to participate this Season 5. We are talking about a fictional team from Kastovia , country of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The French thus serves as a promotion to publicize one of the new locations of Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the National Acropolis Arena. In addition, users of the title can also play from this season in a train station and one of the moving trains in the vicinity.

The Activision video game is greatly enhanced by this collaboration, of which we do not know many details and which leaves the doors open to know if their participation will be similar to that of other elite footballers who usually broadcast their games openly through portals like Twitch; for example, Kun Agüero.

The 27-year-old athlete, world champion with France and with more than 7.5 million followers on the social network Twitter, has also revealed his favorite equipment for Warzone, the free battle royale mode that is currently sweeping PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Primary Weapon: The Glitch Bruen MK9

Secondary Weapon: Open Season Kar98k

Lethal Equipment: C4

Tactical Gear: Heartbeat Sensor

Advantage # 1: E.O.D

Advantage # 2: Overkill

Advantage # 3: Tracker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone – Season 5

From this August 5, Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is available with a multitude of news and content, as we tell you in this article. Regarding the new episode of the Call of Duty saga for 2020, we only know that its announcement is about to take place, that it is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and that it will almost certainly be from the Black Ops series.



