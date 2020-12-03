Podcast discusses 5 megatrends of digital economy

The BRIEF, a daily newsletter about the world of entrepreneurship, has just won a Podcast version in partnership with the company Equinix. In this episode, two company execs present several insights from a year that has forced the digital revolution in most parts of the world. The discussion still goes beyond the consequences of the pandemic in the world, bringing data from Equinix’s annual study: the Global Interconnection Index, or GXI to the most intimate.

In addition to evaluating universal technological evolution, the chat explores the trends that are beginning to point in the digital environment. The episode is a full plate for anyone who wants to keep their company ahead of the competition and stabilize as a trendsetter.

In addition to the The BRIEF team, the podcast welcomes Wellington Lordelo, senior segment marketing manager at Equinix, and also Vanessa Santos, segment marketing manager at Equinix in Brazil. The material discussed in the episode is also available here.



