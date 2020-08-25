Poco X3’s features are revealed through official documents

Traces of the new phone that Xiaomi is preparing to release under the Poco brand have been seen in the documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone, thought to be the Poco X3, appears in official documents with the model number M2007J20CG.

In the drawing submitted to the FCC, the large “POCO” text on the back of the phone draws attention. The “64 MP Super AI Camera” text on the rear camera can be easily noticed when you look closely.

When we look at the documents in the FCC in a little more detail, it is seen that the phone has a 5160 mAh battery and this battery has 33W charging support. Poco X2 has a 4500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

In the previous reports for the Poco X3, 64 megapixel main camera and 33W fast charging support were mentioned. The fact that these features are also found in official documents confirms their reality to a great extent. Still, it is necessary to wait for the phone’s announcement to speak for sure.



