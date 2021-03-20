POCO X3 Pro is coming! Here are the features

POCO, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, introduced a new smartphone. The POCO X3 Pro is a mid-segment smartphone. It is also interesting in terms of the features it offers. The features of the phone were made public before launch. The official Xiaomi store on the Vietnam e-commerce platform has listed all the features and price of the device before launch.

POCO X3 Pro features

The X3 Pro, which has a 6.67-inch 120 Hz FHD + IPS display, is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone gets its power from the Snapdragon 860 processor. Snapdragon 860 produced with 7 nm is supported by Adreno 640 GPU. In addition, the processor has a clock speed of 2.96 GHz. The cooling process of the device is also done with LiquidCool 1.0+ liquid cooling.

The device has two storage options. The X3 Pro comes with 128GB and 265GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB / 8GB RAM options. With the MicroSD card, the device can be increased to 1 TB storage capacity. POCO X3 Pro has 4 rear cameras and 1 selfie camera. The device has a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and two 2 MP cameras.

On the front, there is 1 20 MP selfie camera. The device has Bluetooth 5, NFC and a fingerprint reader located on the side. The X3 Pro supports USB-C 33 W fast charging and has a 5160 mAh battery. The device will come out of the box with MIUI 12. Finally, 3 different colors are offered.

POCO X3 Pro price

Currently, the X3 Pro with 8GB of RAM has a price tag. The POCO X3 Pro with 8GB RAM / 256GB storage has a price tag of $ 348. The POCO X3 Pro with 6GB of RAM / 128GB of storage is expected to be priced below $ 300.