Poco X3 NFC Out of the Box! Here are the details

Xiaomi’s Poco brand, which emerged more than two years ago with its “flagship killer” phone, occasionally comes up with products that challenge high-end phones. However, we see this independent brand mostly with mid or mid-top segment phones.

When we compare the Android phone recommendations with the models in our October 2020 video, we see that the Poco X3 NFC comes with a really high price-performance ratio. When we consider the features and price together, you seem to get a really high value for this price. The 6.67-inch, 1080p screen has high enough brightness. The 120 Hz refresh rate also works fine and comes open at first. There is a fluidity that is not like the fluency of Samsung’s high-end phones. You have to wait for the review for the performance of the Snapdragon 732G, but it’s a processor enough for everyday tasks on paper. There is 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory will also be sufficient for most users.

At the back, we see the four cameras lined up with the flash, in a look that looks like the number five we see on the dice. The 64-megapixel main camera is featured. You should wait for the review for our comments on photos and videos, but there is a handy camera app. It is also possible to benefit from professional settings in video shooting.

Let’s go back to the box. When we lift the cover of the phone that comes in a yellow and black box, we see a thick yellow envelope. There is a pin on top of this envelope to take out the SIM card tray. There is a warranty certificate, user manual and silicone cover inside. The phone also comes in a nylon casing where the main features are shown.

Poco X3 NFC has a 5160 mAh battery. The fast charging supported adapter included in the box can be easily distinguished by the red color on the USB-A type outlet. The cable also has a matching color scheme. One end of the cable is A-type and the other is C-type. A situation that has started to become commonplace in middle segment phones is also encountered here. Headphones do not come out of the box. However, thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack, you have a wider range of options.



