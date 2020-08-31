Poco X3 NFC launch confirmed next week

After numerous leaks that detailed the cameras and even the processing and battery of the supposed Poco X3, Poco confirmed with a teaser the launch of the device already next week, on September 7, under the curious name Poco X3 NFC. No information about the device itself has been released, nor the reason why the NFC will stand out, but the leaks already give us a sense of what to expect.

The launch is expected to debut the new Snapdragon 732G, announced today by Qualcomm, which delivers higher CPU clocks and a GPU 15% more powerful than the Snapdragon 730G. The extra firepower will power a 6.67 “AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch reading, a set of rear cameras with 64MP main lens and 20MP front sensor.

The 5.140mAh battery completes the set, which should bring an autonomy of respect, considering the energy optimization offered by Qualcomm’s intermediate platforms. For those who like to play a lot, something encouraged by the new chip’s Snapdragon Elite suite of functions, the 33W fast charging should be powerful enough to fill the tank in no time.

Another interesting point is that this will be the company’s first original design since the Pocophone F1, with its latest releases being based on devices already made available by Redmi, its sister company. Anyway, the Chinese will reveal the device and its settings completely next Monday, at 17:00 GMT, through its official accounts on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.



