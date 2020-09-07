Poco X3 NFC introduced: Snapdragon 732G and more

Poco X3 NFC, Xiaomi’s newest Android phone under the Poco brand, has officially appeared. The X3 NFC, which does not look very different from its predecessor at first glance, is positioned separately with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and some other small touches.

As the name suggests, Poco X3 NFC has NFC technology. The technology in question can be used for fast Bluetooth connectivity and mobile payments. 9.4 mm. thick phone, weighs 215 grams. The screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 glass, and the phone is 3.5 mm. There’s also a headphone jack, dual stereo speakers and a USB-C jack.

The 6.67-inch LCD screen of the smartphone offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The maximum brightness level of this screen, which has a 120Hz refresh rate, is 450 nits.

At the heart of the Poco X3 NFC is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor as mentioned above. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The phone’s internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. It is possible to increase the internal storage space a little more with the microSD card.

The X3 NFC has a liquid cooling system called “LiquidCool” by Poco. This system keeps the processor temperature under control and prevents overheating when running the latest games or applications.

The Poco X3 NFC supplies the energy it needs with a 5160 mAh battery. This battery has 33W fast charging support. According to the information given by Poco, the phone reaches 100 percent charge rate within 65 minutes when the battery is completely empty. A 30-minute charge increases the charge rate to 62 percent. Poco X2 has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. Therefore, it is necessary to say that there is a considerable progress in battery capacity.

How much is the Poco X3 NFC price?

The Poco X3 NFC has a four-sensor rear camera system. In this system, the main camera function is the 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. A 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. In front of the phone is a 20 megapixel camera. 4K resolution video can be recorded with X3 NFC.

The Poco X3 NFC will take its place on the shelves with two color options, Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.



