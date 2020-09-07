Poco X3 introduced! The price will make a mess!

Pocophone, one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands, made an assertive entrance into the sector with the “cheapest phone with Snapdragon 845” and took a long break afterwards. The brand, which introduced the Poco F2 Pro in the past months, is this time with the Poco X3.

Poco X3 features

The Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G, one of Qualcomm’s latest processors. In this way, it surpasses Snapdragon 720G and 730G processor phones, which are already quite common.

Produced with an 8 nm fabrication process, Snapdragon 732G contains eight Kryo 470 cores and Adreno 618 graphics unit operating at 2.3 GHz. It is stated that he received 301,581 points in the AnTuTu test.

The screen of the Poco X3 is 6.67 inches in size and offers Full HD + resolution. In this context, the screen size of the device is the same as the Poco F2 Pro. The 120 Hz refresh rate of the screen allows it to gain a great advantage in the middle segment.

Of course, the screen does not work at 120 Hz in order not to negatively affect battery consumption and performance. While the level of 120 Hz is increased only in games that support it, when you look at a still image, it drops to 50 Hz.

The touch refresh rate of the screen is 240 Hz. In this way, it detects faster with touch compared to many flagships on the market, increasing the user experience.

The phone, which comes with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, offers up to 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.1). In case of insufficient memory card can be inserted up to 256 GB.

Poco X3, which aims to maximize the gaming experience with its self-cleaning stereo speakers, Game Turbo 3.0 technology and a special vibration engine, hosts the main camera with a resolution of 64 Megapixels.

This main camera is accompanied by a 13 Megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, as well as a depth detection sensor and a macro camera.

It is claimed that the Poco X3, which is powered by a 5160 mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support, can offer up to 10 hours of play and up to 2 days of use.

Infrared sensor, headphone jack and NFC are among the technologies in the phone. The fingerprint reader of the phone, which has IP53 certification, is integrated with the power button.

While the case and screen protector are out of the Poco X3 box, the source codes of the phone, which is promised to update for 3 years, will also be shared. In this way, it is possible for the developers to customize the device as they wish.

On the cooling side, with LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Poco increased the size of the heat pipe by 70 percent. Thanks to this pipe that passes just above the processor, the heat can be distributed evenly and it is claimed that it provides a 6-degree advantage over other devices.

How much is the Poco X3 price?

Poco X3 will give its competitors a very difficult time with its price. Because the version of the device with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage has a price of 229 Euros. While you need to pay 269 Euros for 128GB, pre-orders get it much cheaper.

Worldwide sales of the device begins tomorrow, September 8. The phone offers two different color options, Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.



