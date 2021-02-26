Poco preparing to launch Xiaomi’s Redmi K40

Although, in January 2020, Xiaomi announced that one of its subsidiaries would become an independent brand in the global market, several launches of Redmi devices renamed by Poco have since occurred – and evidence published by xda-developers suggests that at least more a device will hit the shelves in these terms, with specifications identical to those of the Redmi K40.

According to the website, the information was found in documents from the Infocomm Media Development Authority, Singapore’s electronic certification organization. In addition to having the same characteristics as the Xiaomi specimen, the smartphone in question has a model identification (M2012K11AG) similar to that of the Redmi product, differentiating itself only by the final letter, which instead of “C” is “G”. Apparently, “C” means “China” and “G”, in turn, “Global”.

Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro, for example, are all based on others from Redmi, and the separation of the lines, argues the Android Authority, would be beneficial to Xiaomi itself, since the Poco F1 represented a real failure in the plans of the company.

Independence really?

Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48 MP camera, 6.67-inch screen and 4,420 mAh battery are some of the details revealed, as well as 5G and Android 11 connectivity. ” global markets, it seems silly to make a big mess about independence when this is not the case in practice “, stresses the Android Authority.

“If you are interested in purchasing the newest phone from the Poco brand soon, the Redmi K40 is probably the one you are going to buy,” he concludes.