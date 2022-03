The 5G version of the POCO M4 Pro, which we reviewed before, has now arrived with a 4G version. We quickly opened the box and looked closely at the phone.

POCO M4 Pro Technical Specifications

Design: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm 180 grams

Display: 6.43 Inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM / 128GB storage

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP / 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Charge: 33W

Connectivity: WiFi 5/ Bluetooth 5.0