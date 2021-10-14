POCO M4 Pro 5G received another new certification

POCO M4 Pro, which is expected to be released in the coming months, was seen on the FCC site this time as it approached the launch.

POCO, which produces phones independently of Xiaomi, has recently started working on a new model that will increase its product range. The company, which has done good work with the POCO M3 Pro before, is getting ready to meet the user again this time with the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

POCO M4 Pro, which has been on the agenda with various leaks recently, appeared once again as it progressed towards the introduction date. The device, which is expected to have mid-segment features, has now been seen on the FCC certification site.

POCO M4 Pro 5G gets FCC certification

POCO’s new phone, M4 Pro 5G, unfortunately does not appear in the FCC with its full model name. However, the list includes model number 21091116AG, which previously confirmed the name of the phone. Therefore, this once again registers the POCO M4 Pro. So what features will this phone have?

Competing with its ambitious phones, POCO will include a 6.5-inch LCD screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate in the M4 Pro model. On the processor side, the device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset and will come with at least two different storage options.

According to the prominent information, POCO M4 Pro will have dual-based Wi-Fi 5, dual SIM, 5G and NFC features. In addition, the device will come with 4/64 and 6/128 GB storage options. It will also run MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

On the battery side, it is claimed that the POCO M4 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the device will have a 48 Megapixel main camera. Coming to the price, POCO’s new phone will reportedly go on sale in Europe at a price of 200 Euros. Unfortunately, there is no exact date about the launch date of the device.