POCO M4 Pro 5G announced: Here are the price and features

POCO has announced the newest member of the ‘M’ series. POCO M4 Pro 5G, which has been on the agenda with leaks for a while, has become official.

Continuing its activities as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, POCO does very well with its ambitious phones. While it has been said that the company will add a new model to the ‘M’ series for a while, this highly anticipated phone has recently become official. POCO M4 Pro 5G announced with satisfactory features.

POCO’s latest smartphone M4 Pro 5G comes as a rebranded version of Redmi’s Note 11 model. Excluding the design, it can be said that there is almost no difference between the two phones.

POCO M4 Pro 5G stands out with its 50 Megapixel camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G comes as the successor to the M3 Pro 5G, which was released last May. In terms of technical features, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset. In addition to this; It is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



On the screen side, the M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD + display on the front that supports 90Hz refresh rate. This screen also supports 240Hz touch sampling rate, which offers a better experience in games.

As for the cameras, on the back of the POCO M4 Pro 5G; There is a 50 Megapixel main and 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

Another remarkable feature of the M4 Pro is its 5,000mAh battery. This battery, which supports 33W fast charging, can perform a full charge in 59 minutes, according to the company’s promises. In addition, it is worth noting that there is an X-axis linear motor in the device. This engine also offers a touch-like response in response to actions for the game.

POCO M4 Pro 5G technical specifications

Display: 6.6 inch LCD screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM: 4/6GB

Storage: 64/128 GB (up to 1 TB with microSD card)

Rear Camera: 50+8 Megapixels

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh (33W fast charge)

Software: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Other: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo speakers, FM Radio

POCO M4 Pro 5G price

POCO M4 Pro 5G; It comes in Black, Red, Blue and Yellow colors. Pricing of the device is as follows: