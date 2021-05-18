Poco M3 Pro 5G Will Come With 48 Megapixel Camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be officially revealed on May 19th. As the countdown continues for the promotion, Poco continues to post official posts. Poco, sharing an image where the back panel of the Poco M3 Pro is partially visible, confirms the previously leaked images, albeit subtly.

In the standard Poco M3, it is seen that the camera island that spans the rear panel has been moved to the upper left corner. In addition, the choice of a different coating from the other parts of the panel makes the rear panel a little more noticeable. In this case, it can be said that the great Poco writing on the camera island is also effective.

When you look closely at the camera island, it is noticed that the resolution of the main camera is 48 megapixels. The standard Poco M3 also has a 48-megapixel main camera. The resolutions of the other two camera sensors are not yet known. Although it is likely that the extra hardware on the camera island has been placed for the laser autofocus system, there is no clear information on this yet.

The thickness of the Poco M3 Pro 5G’s case is 8.92mm. is also among the shared information. The phone weighs 190 grams.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen. This screen will offer Full HD + resolution. It is also among the shared information that the 5000 mAh battery has 18W charging support and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor is at the heart of the phone.