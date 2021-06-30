POCO M3 Pro 5G Officially Arrives In Brazil for R$2,399

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Manufacturer POCO, which acts as an independent sub-brand of Xiaomi, introduced a new cell phone to the company’s catalog in Brazil. It is the POCO M3 Pro 5G, considered by the company itself as an “intermediate smartphone with premium settings”, as well as an elegant 3D curved rear design with a glossy finish.

The model was originally announced in May this year and marks the debut of 5G technology in the company’s products.

Availability

The smartphone can be found on Xiaomi’s national website and in physical stores of the manufacturer, in São Paulo. The launch takes place this Tuesday, June 29th.

In the pre-sale on the website, you can reserve your model with a special discount for R$ 2,399.99. In the following days, selected content creators will offer coupons that maintain the promotional price until the 5th of July. Afterwards, the product should return to the value of R$ 2,999.99.

You can purchase the POCO M3 Pro 5G only in the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Colors are Power Black (black) and Cool Blue (blue).

Meet the model

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5″ screen with Full HD+ screen, triple set of rear cameras (48MP main sensor, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor) and 8MP lens with Artificial Intelligence for selfies.The battery, according to the brand, lasts two days with a capacity of 5000 mAh and fast charging of 18W.

The device also features DynamicSwitch technology, with automatic update rate adjustments between 90 Hz, 60 Hz, 50 Hz or 30Hz, improving fluidity and battery saving.

The POCO F3, POCO X3 Pro, POCO M3 and POCO X3 NFC models are also officially available in Brazil. The brand officially arrived in the country in 2020.