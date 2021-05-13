POCO M3 Pro 5G Leaks In Image And Gains Spec Preview

POCO M3 Pro 5G: The next major release from manufacturer POCO was detailed in an official and accidental way. The model is the POCO M3 Pro 5G, which had some technical specifications advanced by the brand and, at the same time, had the look presented in a rendering.

The image was published by leak specialist Ishan Agarwal on Twitter and shows the device in three color variations: black, yellow and blue.

The rear camera module accompanies the company logo, while the front sensor is a discreet hole in the center of the screen.

Market positioning

In an interview with the Android Central website, brand executives confirmed that the model will be slightly more powerful than the standard POCO M3, with a more advanced MediaTek Dimensity family chip, in addition to more RAM and internal storage. In addition, 5G connectivity will also be a differentiator of the version.

According to the brand, the M3 Pro is a model of great performance, but it does not fit as a smartphone gamer – the “F” and “X” families are more indicated in these cases.

Recently, the F3 and X3 Pro models officially arrived in Brazil. The standard POCO M3 was introduced in late 2020.