POCO M3 Pro 5G is Launched With 90 Hz Screen and MediaTek Chip

POCO, one of the main sub-brands of Xiaomi, presented on Wednesday (19) the cell phone POCO M3 Pro 5G, which has hardware similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G. The new smartphone promises to deliver one of the best cost-benefit ratios among devices with the new mobile connection standard.

The product comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 90 Hz. Inside, the phone has a Dimensity 700 processor, a 7 nanometer chip from MediaTek with support for 5G and focus on the intermediate segment. .

The phone’s specifications also include 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast recharge and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. The POCO M3 Pro will be sold in variants with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, both with support for memory card.

Triple camera and attractive price

In the photographs, the POCO M3 Pro has a triple camera system at the rear, which is led by a 48 MP sensor. The product also has secondary solutions of 2 MP macro and 2 MP for depth effect.

The phone also includes an 8 MP module for selfies, which is positioned in a hole in the screen. The POCO M3 Pro also has a headphone jack (P2), NFC and USB-C connection. The operating system is Android 11 equipped with the MIUI interface.

The POCO M3 Pro started to be sold in Europe for € 180, about R $ 1.2 thousand in direct conversion. The most powerful version, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, costs € 200, approximately R $ 1.3 thousand.

To date, the company has not provided details about the device’s arrival in Brazil. However, the cell phone has already been approved by Anatel and POCO is increasing its presence in our country, which are indicative of a possible launch soon.