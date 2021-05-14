POCO M3 Pro 5G Features Revealed

POCO M3 Pro 5G will come with MediTek processor.. Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO continues to introduce its new phones. Rapidly increasing its market share, the company draws attention especially with its price performance oriented products. The smartphone manufacturer, which recently announced the POCO M3 Pro 5G model, has now revealed some of the features of the phone.

Making a statement on Twitter, the company confirmed that the POCO M3 Pro 5G has adopted new generation technologies and will come with a 7nm processor.

POCO M3 Pro comes with 5G MediTek processor

POCO M3 Pro 5G, which is expected to be positioned in the middle class with its features and price, will be powered by MediaTek’s new generation Dimensity 700 processor. This processor, which has 7nm manufacturing technology, 8 Cores and 2.2 GHz CPU Frequency, comes with the Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processing unit. Dimensity 700, which is also used in phones such as Redmi Note 10 5G and Realme 8 5G, offers a very good performance in mid-range devices.

The phone, which is expected to have quite similar features with the Redmi Note 10 5G, is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD + and a 90Hz refresh rate display. It is not yet clear whether the POCO M3 Pro 5G will come with an IPS or AMOLED display. However, a small detail in the recently leaked images may have revealed this.

The fact that the fingerprint reader in the images is positioned to the side has strengthened the possibility of the POCO M3 Pro 5G coming with an IPS screen. The reason for this is the under-screen fingerprint reader, which is widespread in devices using AMOLED. However, it is necessary to wait until May 19 for the final result.

Other known features of the POCO M3 Pro 5G include a triple rear camera array, one of which is 48 Megapixels, and an 8 Megapixel selfie camera. The POCO M3 Pro, which will come with a 5000 mAh battery, supports fast charging up to 18W.