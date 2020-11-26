POCO M3, high performance smartphone at a low price

For those connected to smartphone launches, POCO is not an unknown company. Subsidiary of Xiaomi, became popular for models with stout hardware, but without charging much for it. So far three devices have been launched: Pocophone F1, POCO F2 Pro, POCO X3 NFC.

Now the company is bringing a novelty that promises to redefine the concept of entry-level smartphone: the POCO M3. This is exactly the positioning of the brand for this model that arrives with a high capacity battery, specifications worthy of a good intermediary and relatively low price for the category.

Meet the POCO M3

The POCO M3’s display is large and has 6.53 inches with Full HD + resolution (2340×1080 pixels). Following the trend of the category, the device brings a drop-shaped cutout for the front camera, LCD technology and Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.

One of the most surprising aspects is the hardware. The model includes the eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (2.0 GHz) chipset. The company claims that it did not opt ​​for the Snapdragon 665 because the 662 performs better in the AnTuTu benchmark app. The smartphone also has an individual microSD card slot of up to 512 GB, 4 GB of RAM and models with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage.

At the rear there is a camera module vertically, occupying almost from one end to the other. The M3 is available in black, blue and yellow and has a texture that avoids fingerprints.

The triple set of cameras is another interesting point. The main sensor is 48 MP (f / 1.79) and is accompanied by two other 2 MP (f / 2.4), one for depth of field and one for macro photography. There are also features like night mode, color selection and recording videos in Full HD with 30 FPS. The front camera has 8 MP (f / 2) resolution.

Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery is one of the great advantages of the POCO M3. The module supports 18 Watt fast charging and promises up to a thousand life cycles. The charger that comes in the box is 22.5 W. According to the company, the capacity is sufficient for up to 17 hours of streaming video playback or 11 hours of video recording.

Launch on Black Friday

The POCO M3 had been gradually released by the brand and is now available in versions with 64 GB (UFS 2.1) of storage and 4 GB of RAM for US $ 149. In the version with 128 GB (UFS 2.2) of storage, the price goes up to $ 169.

On Black Friday, the brand will reduce prices, respectively, to US $ 129 and US $ 149. In direct conversion, the promotional values ​​are approximately R $ 699 and R $ 805, really low for devices in this category.



