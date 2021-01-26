Poco M3 got teaser highlighting gaming performance

Xiaomi is already preparing the launch of the new Poco M3 in the Indian market. After its launch in Europe, the model was launched in China with minor changes like Redmi Note 9 4G and will soon be launched in other countries like Redmi Note 10 4G. Anyway, TudoCelular has already got its hands on the Poco model and you can check the details here.

With sales taking place little by little in different markets, now Poco is starting to promote the arrival of the M3 in India in a new teaser published on YouTube, which shows people playing on their smartphones and being surprised by the result delivered by the low price.

The video does not confirm the release date, let alone the price range that the intermediate smartphone will be launched, but there are already rumors pointing to an event in February, already early next week.

The Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch screen, Full HD resolution and LCD panel with a drop-shaped notch, as well as being equipped with a Snapdragon 662 chip and options of 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. The intermediate also offers three rear sensors: one 48 MP, one 2 MP with macro lens and another 2 MP for depth data.

Another highlight for its price is the battery with generous capacity of 6,000 mAh and with fast charging of 18W, which is the lowest power to be considered fast.

As said, the price and launch date of the Poco M3 in the Indian market still do not have details, but should appear in the coming days.