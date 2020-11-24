POCO M3 brings 6,000 mAh battery for $ 149

POCO, one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands, today launched the POCO M3, entry phone that arrives during Black Friday and brings a highly competitive price. Equipped with a triple camera and a powerful screen, the model will be available for prices starting at US $ 129.

According to the manufacturer, the POCO M3 arrives to bring one of the best cost-benefit ratios in the entry segment. The device has a 6.53-inch 120 Hz screen with Full HD + resolution, which includes a hole in the display to accommodate the 8 MP selfies camera.

At the rear, the product has three image sensors, with a main solution of 48 MP and additional modules of 2 MP. Inside, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 662 processor and 4 GB of RAM, as well as a 6,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast recharge.

The product design also includes a fingerprint reader on the side, two SIM card slots, a microSD slot and a headphone connection. The product also comes with facial unlocking and Android 10 based on customized MIUI for POCO phones.

Competitive price on Black Friday

The POCO M3 will be sold in variants with 64 and 128 GB of storage. While the most robust model has a suggested price of $ 169, the cheapest version is worth $ 149.

The phone will be launched abroad during Black Friday, on November 27, and will be available at an even lower price for a limited time. POCO will sell the 64 GB model for $ 129, while the 128 GB edition will cost $ 149.



