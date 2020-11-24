Poco M3 becomes official: Snapdragon 662 and more

Poco, established within Xiaomi, announced its independence with its new smartphone. While the newest smartphone named Poco M3 was introduced, it was also announced that Poco Global will continue the year as an independent brand.

Poco Global President Kevin Qiu said the following on the brand’s announcement of its independence: “This tremendous success supports the brand philosophy ‘Everything you need, nothing you don’t’ and support its unique attitude in technology which means being different, confident and most importantly passionate. is showing. The Poco philosophy embodies the distinct and confident attitude that we all strive for. As a newly established independent brand, we will continue our mission of providing technology that is of great importance in a constantly developing world. ”

Some of the key features of the Poco M3 had been confirmed before the introduction. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. The main camera is a 48-megapixel sensor in the phone, which receives the energy it needs from its 6000 mAh battery.

Poco places particular emphasis on the smartphone’s battery capacity. According to the information given by the company; The device offers a usage time of 5 days with non-intensive use and up to 3 days with an average use. Under heavy use, it takes about 1.5 days for the battery to fully discharge. The phone can also be used as a power source to charge the battery of other devices.

In addition to these, the smartphone provides a much faster and more consistent charging speed for mobile users with its ultra battery saving mode and 18W fast charging feature. A 22.5W charger comes out of the box with the device and it offers users great comfort thanks to its reverse charging support.

The Poco M3 features a 2340 × 1080 high resolution 6.53-inch FHD + Dot Drop display with a 1,500: 1 contrast ratio and 19: 5: 9 aspect ratio for an immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Poco M3 comes with three rear cameras

The main camera function of the Poco M3 is accompanied by a 48-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In front of the phone is an 8 megapixel camera.

The Poco M3 will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. The MIUI 12 user interface will complement this operating system.



