POCO M3: 48MP, triple camera, 6,000mAh

The front features of the POCO M3 are typical of an input device, with a Dewdrop notch and relatively large frame (for 2020) that measures about a quarter of an inch surrounding the 6.53 inch Full HD + LCD display.

However, when you turn the device over, it looks unique and impressive, with a giant camera module that takes up a third of its rear, looking similar to the beautiful OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. The rest brings a plastic with synthetic leather finish that gives the feeling of very good quality (in relation to the materials of other products).

Xiaomi’s POCO M3 specifications

The POCO M3 carries a Snapdragon 662 chip, which, for the price of the novelty, is well suited, coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU optimized for games within this budget. There is also a 6,000mAh battery, impressive for a device that weighs only 198g and is 9.6mm thick. Complementing its construction, there is a 3.5mm headphone output and dual speakers that reproduce relatively loud sounds.

Check the specifications in detail:

6.53 inch Full HD + display (19.5: 9)

Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

4GB RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable storage via microSD (up to 512GB)

Dual-SIM

Cameras:

48MP main sensor

2MP macro sensor

2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera with Dewdrop notch

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Side fingerprint sensor; on-off key

Stereo speakers

3.5mm phone jack

Bluetooth 5.0

Infra-red

FM radio (with headphones)

USB-C

6,000mAh battery

18W fast charging (22.5W charger in the box)

Wired reverse charging

162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm

198 grams

Colors: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, Power Black



