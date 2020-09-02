Poco M2, big screen and powerful battery

POCO, one of Xiaomi’s main sub-brands, will soon launch another cell phone. The company will hold an event in India on September 8 to present the POCO M2, which promises to arrive with a big screen and powerful battery.

The manufacturer unveiled the new device with a teaser of the phone on its social networks. The image indicates that the smartphone will be powerful and displays part of the screen, which will have a notch to store the front camera.

The Flipkart website, which will sell the smartphone in India, indicates that the device will have thin side edges. The retailer also indicates that the phone will have plenty of RAM and a camera that captures images with high quality.

On its Twitter, POCO of India is also conducting a draw for the mobile phone not yet launched. The company promises that it will present up to four followers with the M2, depending on the level of sharing of the publication.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng RT & get a chance to win the new POCO phone.

2000 RTs – 1 📱

3000 RTs – 2 📱

5000 RTs – 4 📱 pic.twitter.com/U6DGxP6ton — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 2, 2020

While POCO continues to highlight the power of the smartphone in the teasers, we still don’t have concrete details about the phone. The manufacturer gave no clues about the POCO M2’s screen resolution, processor and storage.

Apparently, we will only know the full specifications and price of the new smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand at next week’s event.



