POCO F3 introduced: here are the specs and price

The Poco F3, which is claimed to be the brand’s best flagship for this season, was officially introduced at a launch today. The new generation smartphone, which will be released directly in the global market, draws attention with its powerful hardware features and design similar to the Redmi K40.

POCO F3 features

Powered by Snapdragon 870, the POCO F3 will have a 3.2 GHz processor produced with a 7 nm manufacturing process. On the GPU side, the F3, which has Adreno 650, aims to provide a perfect experience for gamers. The smartphone offers 128 GB for the 6 GB RAM model and 256 GB for the 8 GB RAM model.

On the screen side, the device comes with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display bar with 900 nits brightness, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10 + support. On the other hand, the screen, which supports a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone, which is ambitious in terms of camera features, stands out with its 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 5-megapixel macro camera. In addition, the device with triple camera structure is accompanied by HDR, Panorama and Led Flash sensors. On the front of the device, there is a 20-megapixel HDR-supported selfie camera.

The device, which can shoot 30 fps in 4K and 30/60/120/240/960 in 1080p, can record video at 30 fps in 1080p and 120 fps in 720p with its front camera.

The smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 support promises a fast data flow with the new generation Bluetooth 5.1. On the battery side, the POCO F3, with a capacity of 4520 mAh, supports fast charging up to 33W and can be charged 100 percent in 52 minutes.

Price list and technical specifications

Drawing attention with its design similar to the Redmi K40 and powerful features, POCO’s new flagship stands out with its price. In this context, the price list of POCO F3 is as follows;

Model with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 349 Euro (special for pre-order: 299 Euro)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model 399 Euro (349 Euro for pre-order)