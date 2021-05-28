Poco F3 GT Will Come With Dimensity 1200 Processor

Poco F3 GT will come with Dimensity 1200 processor. A post from the YouTube channel of the Poco India office shows that the new member of the F series will be official soon. In the 28-second video, it is seen that the smartphone named Poco F3 GT will come with the Dimensity 1200 processor.

It is not possible to say anything definite about the release date of the phone. However, the phrase “Coming in the third quarter” stands out in the video. This means that the phone will become official between July 1 and September 30.

Verifying the processor, Poco does not provide any other details about the phone. However, leaks have shown that the Poco F3 GT will be a different version of the Redmi K40 Gaming. AMOLED screen, 64 megapixel main camera and trigger buttons on the right edge are among the features expected on the phone.

Redmi K40 Gaming is currently only available in China. Therefore, it is not easy to make a clear sales forecast for the Poco F3 GT from now on.