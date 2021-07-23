Poco F3 GT is Announced With Dimensity 1200 and Maglev Triggers

Poco F3 GT: This Friday (23), Poco, an independent subbrand of Xiaomi, announced the new Poco F3 GT aimed at gamer audiences, which will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chip, replacing the “traditional” Poco F3’s Snapdragon 870, and comes with the new Maglev side triggers. The device will feature 6 or 8 GB of RAM and options 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The company has not confirmed whether the global market will receive the new cell phone; in India, the product starts at 25,999 rupees, around R$1,816 in direct conversion, and will start to be marketed on August 2nd. Check out the full announcement in the broadcast below.

Technical specifications and design

The body of the F3 GT is made of aluminum and, at the rear, the smartphone has a set of three cameras with a main sensor of 64 MP, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens. The display’s selfie tool is 16 MP and sits in a notch at the top of the screen. The cameras have a “tactical RGB” for all your gamers needs.

Powering Poco F3 GT, the 5.065mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. The 6.67-inch Amoled FHD+ display uses Gorilla Glass 5, which is also present on the camera, and has a 120Hz refresh rate — 480Hz touch sampling.

Finally, the “tunadinho” comes out of the box with Android 11 and running MIUI 12.5. It will have a fingerprint reader on the side and a 5G connection.

Triggers for gamers

Part of the announcement event focused on the new Maglev triggers, which will be on the side of the smartphone. Raghav Chitra, Poco’s Marketing Director, explained that the buttons will be activated by small switches.

The technology uses two aligned magnets that repel the trigger, giving the tactile feel of magnetic mechanical keyboards and promising lower latency with more responsive controls.

In all, there will be three models sold; the first variation has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and costs 25,999 rupees. The second upgrades the RAM to 8GB, worth 27,999 rupees, almost R$1,900. The latter will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB, requiring 29,999 rupees, R$2,091.