The identity of Poco, an independent brand, is changing after leaving Xiaomi. Poco changed the logo. At the same time, the brand announced a new slogan and mascot. Having reached its first year, the company draws a younger and more energetic profile with its new look.

Poco changes its brand identity

The brand identity of Poco, which attracted the attention of consumers with its budget-friendly smartphones, has changed. The company announced its slogan as ‘Made of Mad’. We can adapt the slogan with an emphasis on madness as “Made out of madness” into our language.

You can see the logo change made by Poco above. In the brand’s new logo, the emoji replacing the ‘O’ letter stands out. The emoji in the logo has also become the new mascot of Poco.

On the other hand, this change of Poco will be valid only in India at the moment. The new logo, mascot and slogan are not yet used in the brand’s global identity. However, the company can make these changes on the global side in the future.

1st birthday of Poco who left Xiaomi

The first year of Poco, which left the Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, as an independent brand, has passed. Thus, the company celebrated its first birthday.

Director Anuj Sharma also made a statement for the new brand face he introduced on the brand’s 1st anniversary. Sharma stated that they honor their unique smartphones with their new brand identity.