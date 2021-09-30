POCO C31 Announced With Its Budget-friendly Price: Here Are Its Specs

POCO has announced its new model, the continuation of the C3. Here are the price and all the technical details of the budget-friendly POCO C31…

Competing with its ambitious models in the smartphone market, POCO brought another budget-friendly phone to users before the end of the year. The POCO C31, which was recently leaked with its design and technical features, was officially introduced by the company today.

POCO C31 on stage with 5,000 mAh battery

Announced in India, the POCO C31 is the sequel to the previous C3. This phone, which appeals to the user with its affordable price, also allows for daily tasks to be done easily with its features.

On the processor side, POCO’s new budget-friendly C31 model is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. Based on the 12nm process process, this chipset is accompanied by 3/4GB RAM and up to 32/64GB internal storage.

Coming to the display features, the POCO C31 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display on the front. Adopting today’s fashionable waterdrop notch design, this screen also hosts a 5 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the back of the phone, there is a 13 Megapixel main camera. In addition, there is a 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of battery life, the POCO C31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that you can easily take out a day. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the Android 10-based MIUI 12 interface and houses the fingerprint scanner on the power shower.

POCO C31 technical specifications

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ LCD screen

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32/64GB

Rear Camera: 13+2+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 5 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 15W fast charging

Software: MIUI 12 based on Android 10

POCO C31 price

POCO’s new budget-friendly phone comes with two different storage options. The prices of the device, which is expected to go on sale on October 2, are as follows: