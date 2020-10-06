Poco C3 made official: 6.53-inch screen, 5000 mAh battery

The Poco C3, on which Poco has shared some information about it for a while, has finally been officially revealed. The smartphone has similar features to the Redmi 9C, as mentioned earlier. The phone, which comes with a 6.53-inch HD resolution LCD screen and MediaTek Helio G35 processor, has a triple camera system on the back.

In this triple camera system, the main camera is the 13 megapixel sensor. 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor complete the system. There is a 5 megapixel resolution camera in the drop-shaped notch on the screen.

The back panel of the Poco C3 has a dual-tone design. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is also placed on the back panel. The 5000 mAh battery, which gives the Poco C3 the energy it needs, has 10W charging support.

Helio G35 processor in the phone is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM. There are two options for internal storage, 32 and 64 GB. However, thanks to microSD card support, an additional 512 GB can be added to this area.

It comes out of the smartphone box with the Android 10 operating system. This operating system is complemented by the MIUI 12 user interface.

For the Poco C3, three different color options are offered, namely Polar Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black. The version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage will be sold in India for 7499 rupees. For 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, 8499 rupees will be required. The phone will be available on October 16th.



