Poco C3 introduction date has been announced

Xiaomi adds a new one to the phones it offers under the Poco brand with the C3. Xiaomi, which has released a total of seven Poco branded phones under the X, F and M series so far, will have switched to a new series with the C3.

The presentation of the Poco C3 will take place on October 6th. One of the first information about the smartphone is that it has three or four camera sensors on the back.

No official information has yet been given on the features of the Poco C3. However, the smartphone is said to be a renamed version of the Redmi 9C. If this claim is true, the phone will feature features such as the Helio G35 processor, 6.53-inch HD + LCD display and a 5000 mAh battery charged via micro USB.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo 3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

Redmi 9C has four cameras in total. There is a 5 megapixel camera in front of the phone. On the back, the 13-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel macro camera and depth sensor.

It is necessary to be patient until October 6 to see whether these claims about the Xiaomi Poco C3 are true and to learn the details of the phone.



