Pluto TV, the platform with 40 free channels

First it was the linear TV model, the one we’ve had until a decade or so ago. A type of television whose contents are pre-programmed, already fixed and that basically forces you to watch without giving you the option to choose, in addition to interrupting them with advertising in exchange for being free. Things evolved to cable content like the pioneer Canal +, in which the linear model was maintained, but without advertisements in exchange for a monthly fee.

Pluto TV

The revolution came with HBO, with Netflix, with online platforms on demand, which not only copied the model of without ads in exchange for subscription, but also broke the model with their non-linear catalog: the user chooses what they want to see, when and where apart from on TV, whether on a mobile phone, laptop, etc. Now comes Pluto, a service that seeks to look back and offer that type of linear television again, although somewhat mixed with VOD.

ViacomCBS Networks International has reported that Pluto TV, its free and registration-free streaming service with advertising, will be available in Spain this Monday, October 26. In this sense, it has highlighted that it is the first AVOD (Advertising-based Video on Demand) completely free and without registration in the Spanish market that, at its launch, will have 40 exclusive channels themed with movies, series, programming children, realities, sports, gaming, etc.

In this way, Pluto TV will increase its content on a monthly basis, as new channels will be added to the offer, reaching 50 by the end of 2020 and a total of 100 by the end of 2021. The new service also includes a catalog of video on demand content, all of them also free.

A hybrid model

In this way, Pluto TV’s offer will be mostly linear, although it will also offer content on demand, which makes it a unique hybrid of the two current Television models. You can choose one of the channels with linear broadcasting, or you can view some of these content by choosing them, also divided by categories such as Cinema, Series, etc.

The platform will even offer the option as in TiVO to save or start from the beginning certain linear contents that are started when we turn on the device. But not all linear content will be available on demand.

A TV with advertising

Like watching conventional TV, Pluto TV offers you all its content for free in exchange for inserting advertisements. In this case there is no defined amount of advertising minutes for each content – it will vary depending on what you are watching – but there is a limit: No more than 12 minutes of ads for each hour of content, so the average will be between 6 – 8 minutes.

All in Spanish

Another element to clarify, at the moment the vast majority of Pluto TV content will only come in one language, in this case dubbed into Spanish, so you can only choose O.V. on rare occasions. The idea of ​​its creators is to implement the choice between languages ​​and the subtitles option in the future.

Movistar + as a partner

Movistar + will be Pluto TV’s strategic partner on its arrival in Spain as a marketer of advertising for the new platform. Sergio Oslé, President of Movistar +, pointed out that “PLUTO TV adds a new asset to the Movistar + value proposition to the advertising market. A model based on presence in highly qualitative environments, fully trusted by brands, of premium quality that it offers new ways of being on the new TV, that of multiplatform audiovisual content ”.

How to sign up for Pluto TV and Compatible Devices

With more than 33 million active unique users, 26.5 million of them in the US, Pluto TV does not require prior registration or establish a profile or identification, simply download the mobile application or open its URL link. Pluto TV will be available on the following systems:

By Web Browser, through www.pluto.tv

Apple tv

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones

IOS phones



